ROH Wrestling TV results: Powell’s review of Flip Gordon vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match, Mark Briscoe and PCO vs. “The Bouncers” Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser, final hype for ROH Final Battle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Wrestling TV (Episode 482)

Taped in Baltimore, Maryland

Aired December 12, 2020 in syndication and on SBG regional sports networks, available Mondays on FITE.TV

The ROH opening aired and then Quinn McKay checked in from the studio. McKay noted that they were days away from the Final Battle pay-per-view. She hyped this episodes matches and noted that Mark Briscoe and PCO will challenge for the ROH Tag Titles at Final Battle regardless of the outcome of their match on this show, but said The Bouncers could put themselves in line for a future tag title shot…

Highlights aired of the angle that followed the Mike Bennett vs. Vincent match with Matt Taven helping Bennett, and then Bateman helping Vincent to set up their tag match at Final Battle…

Footage aired from backstage following the angle with Taven helping Bennett to the back. Bennett said everything must come to an end. He said he didn’t come back to ROH so that Vincent could tell them when it end. Bennett said he and Taven decide when it ends. Taven said Vincent and Bateman though it ended when they injured his ankle, but he and Bennett will put an end to it at Final Battle…

McKay hyped the upcoming tag match. A spotlight video featured The Bouncers. Beer City Bruiser said he has legacy to live up to. Photos were shown of Bruiser with Harley Race. Bruiser said Milonas’s legacy is Killer Kowalski. He said they have to live up to a legacy whenever they step through the ropes.

Milonas said people saw them fight and it was through that fighting that it made them realize they could make a hell of a team. Bruiser said they were fun loving guys who everyone wanted to have a beer with, but they’ve changed things up a bit. Milonas said they wouldn’t toast losses anymore. Bruiser spoke about how he was excited that they get to have a fight with Mark Briscoe and PCO.

Milonas pointed out that no one has kicked out of their finishing move. He said he likes to hit and get hit back because it makes him push harder. Milonas said that whatever Briscoe and PCO can dish out, he can give it back twice as hard. Bruiser said they are set on winning the ROH Tag Titles…

Mark Briscoe and PCO delivered a promo in front of a backdrop. Briscoe said there was not crowd out there to drink beer or have fun with The Bouncers. He said they were talking about changing up their attitudes. He said he respects them both as fighters. Briscoe said there was no better time to throw the fun out the window and battle. PCO said the Bouncers will rest in hell… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Bouncers sit-down segment was solid. I can’t blame ROH for not taking that approach with Bricoe and PCO, as it doesn’t really fit with their crazed style.

The broadcast team of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman checked in on commentary. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

1. “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas vs. Mark Briscoe and PCO. Milonas performed a running cross body block on PCO a few minutes into the match. Milonas barked at referee Todd Sinclair, then went to the ropes and attempted a splash that PCO avoided. PCO knocked Milonas out of the ring with a (slow motion) discus punch, then performed a suicide dive onto him. Bruiser performed a senton off the apron on PCO. Mark took out Bruiser with a Blockbuster from the apron. [C]

PCO went up top and performed a senton that was intended for Bruiser, who was on the apron. Bruiser moved and PCO took his usual crazy bump on the apron. Later, Milonas slammed the head of PCO into the two ring posts. Mark set up a chair in the ring, then performed a running flip dive off the chair onto Milonas at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Bruiser avoided Froggy Bow. Mark rallied with a urange on Bruiser. PCO went up top and performed a moonsault onto Bruiser and picked up the three count.

Mark Briscoe and PCO defeated “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas in 11:04.

After the match, the Bouncers spun PCO and Briscoe around, then shook their hands… [C]

Powell’s POV: Briscoe and PCO had to go over heading into their tag title shot at the pay-per-view. The plan was for Jay Briscoe to face EC3 at Final Battle, which is why Mark opted to team with PCO. Unfortunately, EC3 is off the pay-per-view due to COVID-19 travel precautions, so I’m not sure where that leaves Jay for Friday night’s pay-per-view.

Backstage, McKay interviewed Mark Briscoe and PCO. Mark said they are the two most insane individuals in the history of the company. Mark said they will reign victorious at Final Battle. PCO said Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham will rest in hell…

Powell’s POV: I guess PCO really likes the “rest in hell” line. It’s obviously a little too close to Undertaker’s signature line.

An ad aired for HonorClub… An ad aired for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view with several matches showcased, including the new addition of Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson. Jonathan Gresham said that his and Jay Lethal’s tag title match will be the last time they defend the titles without Pure Rules… [C]

Powell’s POV: The matches cancelled due to the COVID-19 precautions were listed, but you can’t blame ROH. The news of those cancellations came out late last week, well after this show would have been finalized.

A Flip Gordon sit-down feature aired. He wore a mesh mask to start and asked if he could take it off. Once he removed the mask, he spoke about his amateur wrestling and independent wrestling background. Gordon praised Woods’ work in the Pure Championship tournament. He said he hoped Woods wasn’t taking him lightly just because he’s labeled a high flyer. Woods said he knows how to adapt and fight from underneath. Gordon said he was coming into the match motivated and more ready than he ever was before…

The Josh Woods sit-down feature aired. He said his win over Jay Lethal was awesome. He spoke of his desire to challenge for the ROH Pure Championship, but there’s always an obstacle, and in this case it’s Flip Gordon. Woods praised Gordon’s ability, but said he didn’t think his high flying exploits would help him in the ring. Woods said the flips and dives don’t belong in a Pure match. Woods said he knows Gordon has an amateur background and that’s great. Woods questioned what comes after Gordon, then said he wouldn’t look past Gordon. Woods said that if he beats Gordon then a match with Gresham is unavoidable… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m thrilled that Gordon seems to be back into babyface mode. I never understood why he turned heel and joined Villain Enterprises. That said, it still seems odd that he didn’t work the Pure Title tournament, yet is getting the first title shot. I’m surprised they didn’t make Gordon vs. Woods a number one contender’s match for that match at Final Battle.

2. Flip Gordon vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match. Gordon came out wearing a gas mask and was billed as The Mercenary (ugh). The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor. Woods applied an early ankle lock, which led to Gordon using his first rope break within the first minute of the match. Gordon recovered and was on the offensive heading into a break. [C]

Woods picked up Gordon and drove him into the ropes. Gordon threw elbows at Woods. The referee called it the second rope break by Gordon, which seemed inconsistent with pass rulings. Gordon protested. Woods took offensive control and performed a knee strike in the corner that led to a two count. Gordon came back with a moonsault Samoan Drop. Gordon went to the ropes and was cut off by Woods, who superplexed him.

Both men got to their feet and traded forearms. Woods kicked Gordon in the gut, then performed a gut-wrench powerbomb for a near fall. Woods went for a cloverleaf, but Gordon avoided it. Gordon caught Woods with a kick, then went up top and performed a moonsault for a near fall. Gordon picked up Woods in suplex position and then dropped him face first. Gordon followed up with a Stomp and scored the pin…

Flip Gordon beat Josh Woods in 9:34 in a Pure Rules match.

A Final Battle ad aired to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A decent match. Gordon had to get the win to justify his ROH TV Title match at Final Battle, but I didn’t come away convinced that he really belongs in the Pure division. For that matter, it’s also odd that Woods got the big win over Jay Lethal only to turn around and lose to Gordon. It feels like the company would have been better off going with Gresham vs. Woods at Final Battle while building up Gordon in Pure Rules matches if they really want him to challenge for the title at some point. Perhaps the company has something in mind with former Villain Enterprises members Brody King and Flip Gordon challenging for singles titles at Final Battle that will make more sense on Friday night.

Overall, this was an underwhelming go-home show. Part of the issue is that champions Rush and Dragon Lee weren’t at the tapings, so there’s only so much you can do to promote their matches. This wasn’t a bad show, but it wasn’t as strong as the other post pandemic editions. I guess they can’t all be gems.

Join me for live coverage of ROH Final Battle on Friday night. Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio reviews of the ROH Wrestling television show and will also hear my same night audio review of Final Battle.