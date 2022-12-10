12/10 ROH Final Battle audio review: FTR vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship, Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Title, Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view: FTR vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship, Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Title, Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Title, and more (29:21)…

Click here for the December 10 ROH Final Battle audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.