12/10 ROH Final Battle audio review: FTR vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship, Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Title, Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Title

December 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view: FTR vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship, Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Title, Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Title, and more (29:21)…

