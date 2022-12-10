ROH Final Battle Polls: Grade the overall show and vote for the best match December 10, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS ROH Final Battle Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls ROH Final Battle Poll: Vote for the best match FTR vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Titles Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV Title Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brian Cage and Gates of Agony for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey Blake Christian and AR Fox vs. Dralistico and Rush Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Cheeseburger and Eli Isom pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsrohroh final battle
