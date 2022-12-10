ROH Final Battle Polls: Grade the overall show and vote for the best match

ROH Final Battle Poll: Vote for the best match

FTR vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Titles

Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship

Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship

Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV Title

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brian Cage and Gates of Agony for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

Blake Christian and AR Fox vs. Dralistico and Rush

Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin