ROH Final Battle results: Powell’s live review of FTR vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship, Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Title, Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor “Final Battle”

Aired live December 10, 2022 on pay-per-view

Arlington, Texas at College Park Center



ROH Final Battle Zero Hour pre-show results: Jeff Cobb defeated Mascara Dorada in 7:00, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard defeated “Shinobi Shadow Squad” Cheeseburger and Eli Isom in 5:55, Willow Nightingale defeated Trish Adora in 6:00, and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in 11:20…

The broadcast team of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman checked in from ringside… Ring announcer Bobb Cruise introduced the opening match…

1. Blake Christian and AR Fox vs. Dralistico and Rush (w/Preston Vance, Jose). Dralistico whipped his jacket at Fox before the opening bell. Christian offered Dralistico a handshake after they had an even opening exchange. Dralistico opted to hit Christian with a forearm to the head and then pointed at Fox, which led to both men tagging out.

Fox and Rush traded chops and forearms. Rush dropped Fox with a spinning forearm. Fox ducked a clothesline and then caught Rush with a kick before tagging out. Christian ran in and was dropped with a forearm shot from Rush, who then took him to ringside and ran him into the barricade several times.

Rush pulled some type of production cord out from under the ring and choked Christian with it. Dralistico powered up Fox and slammed him onto the ring steps. Back inside the ring, Rush did the spot where he teased hitting his finisher only to strike his pose instead. Rush and Dralistico isolated Christian and took turns splashing him in the corner.

Christian came back with a suplex on Dralistico and tagged out. Fox worked over Dralistico for a second and then Rush cut him off with a chop. Fox battled back and performed a missile dropkick. Fox followed up with a dive over the top rope onto Rush.

Fox returned to the ring and performed the same move on Dralistico, who apparently had nothing better to do than just stand there and wait while he watched his brother take the same move moment before. Fox performed a Swanton on Dralistico and covered him for a two count.

Later, Dralistico had Fox pinned, but Christian leapt off the top rope to break up the pin. Fox performed a springboard Flatliner on Dralistico. Christian followed up with a move on Dralistico and then dove onto Rush. Fox performed a 450 splash and scored the pin.

Blake Christian and AR Fox beat Dralistico and Rush in 10:35.

After the match, Rush chased Fox to ringside and punched him. Rush and Dralistico hit both opponents with chairs and left them lying. Rush went at the referee, who stood his ground and said it was a three count.

Powell’s POV: Dralistico did a half-assed kickout, so it was hard to tell live whether that was meant to be the finish or if Dralistico was kicking out to save face. The crowd chanted “you f—ed up” afterward, but it’s not like Dralistico kicked out with any authority. The post match scene was over the top and made the babyfaces win feel meaningless, which I imagine is what Dralistico and Rush were going for. I enjoyed the Top Flight vs. Kingdom tag team match that closed the pre-show more than this match.

A video package set up the ROH Women’s Championship match…

2. Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship. Athena offered a handshake and Martinez cautiously accepted. A few minutes into the match, Athena superkicked a kneeling Martinez and covered her for a two count. Martinez came back with a half and half suplex, a t-bone suplex, and a brainbuster for a near fall.

Athena came back a short time later by slamming Martinez onto the apron. Athena let out a primal scream and received a lot of cheers. Athena picked up Martinez and ran her into the barricade. Athena charged for a dropkick that Martinez avoided. Martinez followed up with a draping neckbreaker.

Martinez went back to the ring and was booed. Martinez went for a surfboard, but Athena bit her hand. Fans cheered. Athena powered up Martinez and dropped her into a Codebreaker style move. Athena covered Martinez, who grabbed the bottom rope to break it. There were boos. Athena grabbed the referee, then released him and removed a turnbuckle pad, which she threw out of the ring.

Martinez popped up Athena and slammed her to the mat for a two count. Athena dropkicked Martinez into the exposed turnbuckle. Athena went up top and hit the O-Face (f/k/a Eclipse) and scored the pin…

Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez in 13:10 to win the ROH Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Athena’s heel turn led to this title match being held in her hometown, which led to her being heavily cheered. She had family in the crowd and was emotional afterward. The dynamic was odd, but both wrestlers worked hard a had a quality match.

A brief video package set up the next tag team match…

3. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. There were loud “Bask in his Glory” chants for Lee when he tagged in for the first time. After a brief exchange between Lee and Griffey, a “we want Shane” chant broke out. Griffey tagged in Taylor, who got a nice reaction. Just as Lee and Taylor were about to lock up, Strickland tagged in, which drew some boos. Nice spot.

A short time later, Griffey positioned Strickland so that his head was hanging over the apron. Taylor dropped a leg on Strickland. Griffey tried to put Strickland in a sleeper in the corner, but Strickland slipped out and knocked him off the apron, then tagged in Lee for the showdown with Taylor.

Lee and Taylor traded forearm shots. Taylor got the better of it and then went to the middle rope. Taylor dove at Lee, who caught him. Taylor escaped and then blasted Lee with a punch, which drew the “Oooohhhh, my God,” from Coleman. Nice.

Moments later, Griffey was held up by Lee and managed to avoid Strickland’s double team move attempts. Griffey dove at Lee, who caught him. Griffey talked Lee out of performing a move on him, but Strickland kicked Griffey from the apron. In the ring, Taylor performed a draping move on Strickland and covered him for a two count. Coleman pointed out that Lee didn’t even try to break up the pin.

Griffey tagged in and went for a submission hold on Strickland, who tried to tag out. Taylor pulled Lee off the apron. Griffey caught Strickland in the guillotine briefly. Lee ran Taylor into the ringside barricade. Lee returned to the ring and performed a second rope moonsalt onto Griffey, which drew “holy shit” chants from the crowd.

All four wrestlers met in the middle of the ring and traded punches. Strickland blasted Lee with a knee to the head. Lee and Strickland put Griffey down. Taylor blasted Lee, but then Strickland and Lee worked over Taylor. Lee swung at Taylor, who ducked, causing Lee to blast Strickland with a forearm shot.

Taylor hoisted up Lee and hit his Welcome to the Land finisher, but Lee kicked out. Coleman said he’s never seen anyone kick out of that move. Griffey hit Lee with a knee to the head. Taylor covered Lee again for another two count. Griffey tagged in while Strickland was shown holding his jaw at ringside and backing his way toward the stage.

Taylor and Griffey worked over Lee while Strickland stood on the stage. The fans booed. Taylor held Lee, who ducked, causing Griffey to take out Lee with a kick. Lee hit his finisher on Griffey and pinned him…

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated Shane Taylor and JD Griffey in 13:50.

Powell’s POV: A really fun match with some good storytelling. This was the most entertaining match on the main card thus far. The production team could have done a better job of showing Strickland apparently heading to the back, but I really liked that he left Lee hanging after being struck by him, yet Lee was still able to win the match. Here’s hoping that Taylor will be a regular if ROH gets weekly television. Kaun will be in the next match, but whatever happened to Moses, who teamed with Kaun as part of Shane Taylor Promotions in ROH?

A video package set up the ROH Six-Man Tag Title match…

4. Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brian Cage and “Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa Liona (w/Prince Nana) for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. The champions had four additional Boys with them for their entrance, but the extras did not accompany them to the ring. Castle worked up the crowd by running around at ringside with The Boys after the bell rang.

One of the Boys tagged in and dove at Cage, who caught him and curled him. The other Boy knelt down behind Cage and then Castle pushed Cage over. Toa tagged in and put both Boys down with a shoulder block. Castle checked in and sent Toa to ringside. The Boys dove at Cage and Toa, who caught them and slammed them at ringside.

The challengers isolated one of the Boys until he made a hot tag to Castle, who went on an offensive flurry with suplexes on all three opponents. Castle threw the Boys through the ropes onto Cage and Kaun. Castle hit Cage with a knee to the head and covered him for a two count. Cage returned the favor with a knee to the head and then tagged out.

The setup was clunky, but Toa eventually powered up both Boys and put them down with a double Samoan Drop. A short time later, Cage turned one of the Boys inside out with a clothesline and then put him down with the Drill Claw. Castle returned to the ring and took out Cage, who rolled to the floor.

Castle wanted to go for a suicide dive, but apparently the cameras missed Nana rolling one of the Boys into the ring, so Castle had to jump over him and didn’t go for the dive. Castle grabbed Nana. Cameras missed Toa apparently throwing one of the Boys at Castle. Toa and Kaun threw one of the Boys at Cage, who powerbomed him and pinned him…

Brian Cage and “Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa Liona defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys in 10:05 to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The production work down the stretch was a hot mess. It was a typical Castle and Boys style match, which the live crowd enjoyed until the heels won in the end. I like the title change. Castle and The Boys will be just as over without the titles, which give a nice boost to the heel trio.

A video package set up the ROH Pure Rules match…

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Darius Martin and Dante Martin. Dante said Top Flight is back after they beat The Kingdom on the pre-show. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker interrupted the promo. Parker said they only congratulations they deserve is for Darius making it through a match without tearing another ACL. Menard jawed at Darius and asked if he wanted to hit him. Dante hit Menard and then the teams brawled. The brawl spilled into the arena. Dante Martin performed a flip dive off the stage. Security pulled the teams apart.

Menard and Parker went to the ring. Parker worked up the crowd about ROH and then questioned why it died if it was so great. Parker gave Chris Jericho credit for being the only man who could resurrect the brand. Menard asked the crowd if they wanted to know what makes his nipples hard. He pulled out one of Jake Hager’s purple hats and said Claudio Castagnoli would be wearing one when he teams with Hager.

Wheeler Yuta made his entrance. Parker and Menard went to the stage and then Daniel Garcia made his entrance. Garcia headed to the ring while Parker and Menard went to the back…

5. Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship. Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, and BJ Whitmer were shown at ringside serving as the match judges. The bell rang and the wrestlers traded forearms. Garcia punched Yuta and was given his one warning for used a closed fist. Yuta returned the favor and received his warning.

Trent Seven was shown sitting in the crowd.