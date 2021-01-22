What's happening...

Sting’s first AEW match announced for AEW Revolution

January 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced Sting’s first match with the company will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Sting will team with Darby Allin to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. The event will be held on Saturday, February 27.

Powell’s POV: It remains to be seen whether this will be a traditional street fight style match or if AEW will take the cinematic approach. AEW previously announced that the Young Bucks will face the winners of Wednesday’s tag team battle royal for the AEW Tag Titles at Revolution.

