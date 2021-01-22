WWE 205 Live preview: Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in a Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade in a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

Powell’s POV: Dolin worked as Priscilla Kelly, and Jade worked as Elayna Black on the independent scene before signing with WWE. The women’s match is the first-ever women’s match on 205 Live. The winners of that match will face the winners of the forthcoming Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark. The winners of the men’s match will face Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in the quarterfinals. 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.