WWE elects new person to its board of directors, Vince McMahon comments

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the election of Steve Pamon to its Board of Directors.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– \WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced that Steve Pamon, President and Chief Operating Officer of Parkwood Entertainment has been elected to its Board of Directors.

“Steve brings an extraordinary track record from the media and entertainment industry and is an accomplished senior executive,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “I am confident his experience and insights will add tremendous value to our company.”

As the President & Chief Operating Officer of Parkwood Entertainment founded by global entertainer Beyoncé in 2010, Pamon oversees an extensive global media portfolio, including artist management, music production, concert tours, motion pictures, television specials and consumer products. Throughout his tenure, he has achieved critical and commercial success as evident in the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, Lemonade visual album, The Formation World Tour, Netflix’s Homecoming documentary and the Disney+ film, Black Is King, among many others.

Prior to joining Parkwood Entertainment, Pamon was the Head of Sports and Entertainment Marketing for JPMorgan Chase, where he led a team responsible for the ongoing operations around the bank’s broad sponsorship portfolio with various leagues, events and venues. Before joining JPMorgan Chase, Pamon was Vice President of Strategy and New Business Development for the National Football League, served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of HBO’s Digital Distribution, and held positions at Time Warner, McKinsey & Co, Citigroup and Merrill Lynch.

Pamon has been recognized on Billboard’s Power Players List for four straight years, reaching No. 1 as “Executive of the Year” in 2019. For his work as an Executive Producer, Pamon has received two Emmy nominations, two Grammy nominations and is both a Grammy Award winner for Homecoming and a Peabody Award winner for Lemonade.

Pamon holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and BA in Business Administration from Morehouse College.

Powell’s POV: Can Pamon sell Vince McMahon on the idea of stepping down as head of creative? I didn’t think so.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...