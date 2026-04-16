AEW Collision lineup: The full card for tonight’s Spring BreakThru edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Thekla vs. Alex Windsor for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Nick Wayne in an eliminator match

-AEW Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson in an eliminator match

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed

-Pac vs. Lio Rush

-Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in action

-Mistico, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada in action

-Adam Copeland speaks

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped last night in Everett, Washington, at Angel of the Winds Arena. The show is airing tonight due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL playoffs on Saturday (and probably would have been moved anyway to avoid running against WrestleMania Saturday). Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).