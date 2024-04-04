AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Saturday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels

-Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning

-Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora

-Komander vs. Bryan Keith vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti in a four-way elimination match

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens. The show will air Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.