Street Fighter trailer released, film features Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and NJPW wrestler Hirooki Goto

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A trailer for the Street Fighter movie was released on Thursday. The film features WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Rhodes plays the role of Guile, Reigns plays Akuma, and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Hirooki Goto plays E. Honda. Check out the trailer below or via Paramount Pictures and Legendary YouTube Channel.

Powell’s POV: Cody and his amazing hair appear a few times during the trailer. The movie is based on the Capcom video game that was released in 1987. It will be released in theaters on October 16. Is this the start of life after pro wrestling for Reigns? He told Vanityfair.com back last April that his WWE contract will expire after WrestleMania 2026. “After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” Reigns said of his WWE career. “Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.” WWE has yet to announce a new deal with Reigns, which feels like it should be a bigger story.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)