WWE Raw viewership for the night after WWE Payback

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.896 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.028 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The increases that Raw saw for ThunderDome and SummerSlam appear to be fading. The scary thing for WWE is that the Monday Night Football will return a week from Monday, and that usually takes a bite out of the Raw viewership totals. The first hour of Raw averaged 2.104 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.882 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.703 million viewers. The September 2, 2019 Labor Day edition of Raw delivered 2.534 million viewers.