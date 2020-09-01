WWE Payback poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent.

-It was a close race for best match of the night. 35 percent of our voters gave the nod to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy, while Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton finished a close second with 32 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B grades in our Payback audio review on Sunday night. I picked Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy as the best match of the night, while Jake went with Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. We will run the same polls on Saturday night following the AEW All Out pay-per-view.



