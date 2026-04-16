Pruett’s Pause: 10 Thoughts on AEW Dynamite – Darby Allin is the new AEW Men’s World Champion, Sting appears, Kevin Knight vs. Claudio Castagnoli

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS WILL PRUETT

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

During the biggest wrestling week of the year, we got one of the most exciting AEW Dynamites of all time – and a great pay-per-view follow-up show!

– Darby Allin is the new AEW Men’s World Champion and he won in what was essentially a squash match to close out this episode of Dynamite. The show-long Darby and MJF narrative was really well done. From the cold open of the show to the in-ring promo segment that was almost a match, to Darby’s dad Sting (yes, I know, but Sting is still his spiritual father), to the actual win, AEW put their best foot forward. This was a show about telling Darby Allin’s story in wrestling and beyond, culminating with the biggest moment of his career. It was meant to inspire and delight and I would say it succeeded.

– MJF is such an interesting wrestler – always game to have the 40+ minute matches and able to make something truly entertaining out of them – and at the same time totally willing to lose in a fluke squash and allow his character to be decimated. We saw that from MJF in 2022 with Wardlow (when he wore the same gear he wore last night), earlier this year with Brody King, and now with the title on the line against Darby Allin. It’s a fascinating and important aspect of MJF’s persona. While I did not love his second title reign, I do think MJF performed well through the entirety of it, including putting everything he could into making Darby’s moment tonight.

– Renee Paquette and Excalibur both had career nights in AEW on this show. Renee was brilliant in the cold open with MJF and continued to perform excellently throughout the night. She adds so much to AEW’s on-air presentation and is the best wrestling broadcaster on television right now. The enhanced role for her – a little bit sideline reporter, a little bit interviewer – is working out really well. Excalibur delivered one of his best big-match and big moment calls in the main event of this show, providing a signature voice to Darby’s big moment. I don’t always think Excalibur hits the big moments perfectly, but he really delivered when it counted here.

– Given the history of MJF and Darby Allin, including their one singles match in AEW at Full Gear 2021, I loved the side headlock takeover callback. If you go back, they had a truly great match to open that pay-per-view. I wonder if we will see a rematch resembling that from Darby and MJF at Double or Nothing.

– Kevin Knight vs. Claudio Castagnoli was an absolute blast. The TNT Championship is a perfect fit for Knight, as he really seems to be coming into his own as a star (and as he is being presented as a major star). Knight’s promo after this match, gunning for the AEW Men’s World Championship, was helpful in not fully telegraphing a Darby Allin win. Knight can really be made with more of this type of match and promo during his TNT Championship reign.

– Willow Nightingale seems to be getting the Orange Cassidy-style secondary title reign in AEW, where her body eventually breaks down due to pushing herself to defend her title every show. Kamille was a fine opponent here, but this match was not up to Willow’s usual standard in the ring. I am still down for an eventual heel Hikaru Shida as TBS Champion when the time comes.

– Will Ospreay vs. Hechicero felt far too long for what it was. I understand that booking Hechicero while he is CMLL World Champion is a little challenging. He has to be able to hold his own against anyone, but Ospreay selling his neck for 20 minutes was a bit much.

– The trainer’s room segment between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega from after Dynasty was truly great storytelling and an entertaining moment. AEW really emphasized the pain of the losses each of them suffered, their shared and complicated history, and the different moments each man is at in their careers. Leaving this segment, I expect Ospreay and Omega to be the final match in the Owen Hart tournament and more of that shared history to be written. The agony of defeat is an important storytelling beat that we often skip over in wrestling. Putting this segment on AEW’s ultimate “thrill of victory” show was an intentional choice.

– Ricochet seems to have firmly established himself in the Chris Jericho vortex, but it is not a terrible place for either wrestler at the moment. Jericho’s segment with Ricochet made me laugh at least once, which is above average for a Jericho segment.

– AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla cracked me up with “I didn’t get fired from Japan. Okay, I did get fired from Japan.” This version of Thekla is so human and fun. I enjoy her a ton. Give me more unhinged in the crowd Thekla promos, please.

What a Dynamite! AEW put on a really great feel-good show here, and they get to follow it up quickly tomorrow night with Collision. I’ll be talking to myself about that show (during my same-night audio review) for Dot Net Members tomorrow night!

Will Pruett writes about wrestling and popular culture at prowrestling.net. To see his video content, subscribe to his YouTube channel. To contact, check him out on Bluesky @itswilltime, leave a comment, or email him at itswilltime@gmail.com.