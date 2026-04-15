WWE Evolve results (4/15): Vetter’s review of a Gauntlet Eliminator Match for the vacant Evolve Women’s Championship, Lince Dorado and Max Abrams vs. Jacari Ball and Santi Rivera

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 56)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 15, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. As previously noted, the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ve also noted that the background has changed, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too. Tubi listed this as “Season 2, Episode 7.”

* We were informed that Karmen Petrovic will be the final participant in the eight-woman gauntlet match tonight.

* WWE Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke came to the ring with his title belt over his shoulder. He got on the mic and talked about his beginning at Create A Pro wrestling school. He noted his win over Chazz “Starboy” Hall last week. He said to be champion, he needs to show he is the best. He is annoyed that Harlem Lewis is claiming that Aaron is ducking him. Harlem came out of the back and said he could “get in the ring and break you right now.” Braxton Cole then came out of the back. (Again, he’s giving me young Chris Nowinski vibes. He’s smart and smarmy.) Cole also got in the ring and claimed he’s the guy who can take Evolve forward.

Aaron said Braxton has “the look that everyone wants to punch in the face.” Aaron said he will gladly make this a Triple Threat. Harlem was irate! He wants a one-on-one match. They all brawled. Braxton put Rourke across his shoulders and hit a swinging slam. He stood over the fallen Rourke while holding the title.

* We heard from Tristan Angels. Again, he’s a smarmy Brit, and his whole look and vibe remind me of a young aristocrat Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Good video.

The opening tag team match was set up last week when the two teams argued while lifting weights in the gym. Mike Cunningham announced he, too, has a new name! (This is getting ridiculous). He is now Max Abrams! Again, until last week, Jacari was named Jha’Quan McNair… these name changes are hard to keep track of.

1. Lince Dorado and Max Abrams vs. Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball (w/It’s Gal). Santi Rivera (formerly Jariel) opened against Dorado. (I always compare Rivera to a young Juventud). We saw CJ Valor (formerly Jimmy House!) in the VIP lounge. Rivera and Dorado traded rollups, and Lince tied up the left arm.

Max Abrams tagged in at 2:00 and hit some dropkicks and armdrags. He hit a flying back elbow on Ball for a nearfall, and he danced a bit. Rivera hit a standing neckbreaker on Abrams, dropping Max over Ball’s knee, at 3:30. Ball and Rivera worked over Abrams in their corner. Dorado got a hot tag at 5:30, and he hit some chops on Santi, then a European Uppercut and a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. He hit a double Lethal Injection. Abrams hit a double clothesline to send the opponents to the floor.

Dorado dove through the ropes and barreled onto their opponents. In the ring, Dorado hit a crossbody block. He put Santi in a cross-armbreaker, but Ball made the save. Ball hit an impressive dropkick. Lince went for a moonsault, but Jacari got his feet up to block it. Santi hit a Sling Blade clothesline on Lince for a nearfall. Lince hit a double DDT. Max accidentally knocked teammate Lince off the top turnbuckle! Santi rolled up Lince for the flash pin! The commentators noted “that was not main-man energy” by Abrams, as he cost them the match.

Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball defeated Lince Dorado and Max Abrams at 9:00.

* Next week will be Harley Riggins and Kam Hendrix vs. Tate Wilder and Luca Crucafino (and Cappuccino Jones vs. Brooks in a bullrope match). In two weeks will be WWE Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke vs. Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole in a Triple Threat.

2. Dorian Van Dux vs. Kai Kavari. Dorian was Mike D Vecchio in Europe, and he’s the one to watch. We’ve seen Kai here a couple of times; he has an eagle tattooed on his chest. Kai unloaded some punches to the ribs, then a shotgun dropkick. Dorian hit a hard clothesline and a gutwrench powerbomb. He nailed the top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. Again, you just don’t see guys with that type of muscle mass hitting that move so flawlessly and effortlessly. Wow.

Dorian Van Dux defeated Kai Kavari at 1:43.

* Brooks Jensen delivered a promo. He was angry with Cappuccino Jones . Brooks wants a bullrope match. It will happen next week!

3. Gauntlet Eliminator Match for the vacant WWE Evolve Women’s Title. There were only 26 minutes left in the show when the match started. OH, this is not a usual gauntlet (where one pinfall brings someone else out. It would have meant seven very short mini-matches.) This is more like a Royal Rumble, but with pinfalls. Laynie Luck drew No. 1. Karmen Petrovic drew No. 2. Basic offense, and they did a hair-mare double faceplant. Kali Armstrong entered as No. 3 at 2:30. [C]

We returned from the break, and Kali was tossing around both Laynie and Karmen. She hit spears on each in opposite corners, and she got a nearfall on Luck. Wendy Choo was No. 4 at 4:30. No eliminations yet. Wendy hit a second-rope crossbody block on Kali. Karmen hit a superkick on Choo for a nearfall. Tyra Mae Steele entered the ring at No. 5 at 6:30; she broke up a pin! (I’m confused. I thought this was an elimination match.) Kali hit a clothesline on Karmen, and Tyra pinned Karmen at 7:13.

The commentators made it clear that Tyra and Kali were working together, which is why Tyra broke up a pinfall attempt. Those two stomped on Laynie and kept her grounded. Sloane Jacobs was No. 6 at 8:30. Once again, Tyra made a save when Sloane tried to pin Kali. (Okay, at least they are being consistent with this.) Sloane rolled up Laynie and pinned her at 8:36; the other women made no effort to break that up! Kali hit her flying shoulder tackle and pinned Sloan at 10:10.

Wendy put Tyra in the Dirt Nap (a standing sleeper), but Kali made the save, and the commentators noted they have saved each other now. Nikkita Lyons was No. 7 at 11:00. She hit some strikes and spin kicks to Tyra’s thighs. Tyra and Kali beat down Nikkita. Kali accidentally hit Tyra with her flying shoulder tackle! Lyons hit a spinning kick and pinned Tyra at 11:58. Choo and Lyons fought in the corner. Kali got underneath them and powerbombed them to the mat. PJ Vasa was the final entrant at 13:00 (we knew she was last because she won a match last week to earn the spot.)

The final four fought in the ring. Vasa hit a Black Hole Slam on Kali for a nearfall. Vasa hit a double suplex! Kali hit a big powerslam on Vasa! Kali started to run the ropes, but an angry Tyra confronted her on the apron! Lyons superkicked Kali and pinned her at 13:27! Wendy and Lyons worked together on PJ, each grabbing an arm and twisting it. Lyons hit a powerbomb on Choo for a nearfall. Vasa hit a Samoan Drop on Choo.

Lyons hit a splits leg drop across Vasa’s chest and pinned her. Choo and Lyons brawled. Lyons hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Wendy hit a full nelson uranage for a nearfall. Lyons hit a Vader Bomb for a believable nearfall. Choo locked in the Dirt Nap, but Lyons escaped. Lyons set up for a Tiger Driver, but Choo rolled her up for the pin. New champion!

Wendy Choo won an eight-woman Gauntlet Eliminator Match at 21:04 to become the new WWE Evolve Women’s champion.

* We saw all the new female ID prospects watching a video screen in the back. They got next!

Final Thoughts: That was a fun main event, and certainly so much better than a traditional gauntlet with seven mini-matches. Again, when Tyra first broke up a pin, I rolled my eyes because I hate when someone breaks up a pin in an elimination match, but it was well-explained that Tyra and Kali were working together. A nice title win for Wendy, and it’s her first belt in WWE. She’ll certainly have good matches with all the new, young faces in the division. I’ll point out that Lyons really looked good here, and I’ve never been a big fan of her — but she has size and certainly some unique charisma.

I hate all the name changes. Just hate it. Why did they let all of the first class of ID prospects keep their name, then change the names of all of the second class? I don’t get it. I like the video packages. Tristan Angels got to drive home that he’s a snobby aristocrat. It’s no coincidence that Rourke, Luck, Choo, and Dorado have been put in a position to be leaders of this brand — they are all well-established veterans, even if some are new to WWE.

A longer-than-average episode, coming in at 56 minutes.