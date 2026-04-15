Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Priscilla Kelly vs. Brittnie Brooks for the AWF Women’s Title, Johnnie Robbie vs. Laynie Luck for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out ten matches from across five different recent indy shows.

Arizona Wrestling Federation “High Voltage” on March 13, 2026 (free on YouTube) – taped February 28, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, at Bull Shooters

This is a single match, not the entire show. This is a dark room, and the lighting is just so-so.

1. Priscilla Kelly vs. Brittnie Brooks for the AWF Women’s Title. An intense lockup to open, and they appear to be roughly the same height and build. There was a feeling-out process early on, with the commentator noting all the accolades of Phoenix native Brooks. Brittnie hit a snap suplex at 3:30. Kelly stomped on the legs in the ropes. Priscilla rubbed her butt in Brittnie’s face in the corner at 6:00.

Kelly tied Brittnie in a half-crab and kept her grounded. Brittnie hit some running knees in the corner and got a nearfall at 8:30. Kelly hit a basement dropkick and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Brittnie hit her “It’s Brittnie Bitch!” (Eye of the Hurricane) to get the pin! New champion! Decent action.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Priscilla Kelly to win the AWF Women’s Title at 9:48.

St. Louis Anarchy “Gateway to Anarchy” in Alton, Illinois, at Spaulding Hall on March 27, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their usual venue, with plain white walls. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 200. We have commentary, but the sound isn’t ideal. (Not a criticism of the commentators, but of the production.)

Johnnie Robbie vs. Laynie Luck for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. Laynie also had her WWE ID Women’s Title belt, which was not on the line. The crowd chanted, “Laynie Two-belts!” before the bell. An intense lockup to open, and Laynie, at maybe 5’8″, appears to be four inches taller. Robbie threw Laynie to the mat and mockingly patted the top of her head. Laynie hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. She hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 2:00. Robbie hit a running knee to the jaw in the corner for a nearfall.

Robbie hit her Sabre-style neck-snap between her ankles, and she got a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a stiff kick to Luck’s spine. Robbie snapped Luck’s neck across her leg, and she was in control. Johnnie applied a front guillotine choke, but Laynie hit a brainbuster at 6:30, and they were both down. Laynie slammed Robbie’s face over her knee, then Luck hit an enzuigiri. Luck hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Robbie hit a fisherman’s suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Luck hit a double stomp to the chest on the apron, and she got a nearfall in the ring.

They hit stereo Pump Kicks to the chest, and Laynie hit a superkick. Laynie hit a gutbuster over her knees, and they were both down. Laynie applied an STF, and the crowd taunted Robbie to tap out, but Johnnie rolled her over for a nearfall at 11:00. Robbie hit a swinging slam and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. She went for a Kamigoye knee strike, but Laynie blocked it, and Luck hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Nice! Mat Fitchett jumped in the ring and attacked Luck! Robbie hit Mat, but Davey Vega also jumped in the ring and attacked Robbie. Lame finish to avoid having a clean winner.

Johnnie Robbie vs. Laynie Luck went to a draw/no contest at 13:00 due to outside interference.

* The heels left. The women showed signs of respect, and the crowd chanted “Please come back!” at Robbie. They got on the mic and made it clear they are looking forward to another match, and they hugged.

Luke Langley and Stephen Wolf vs. Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson. I know I’ve seen Luke at least once here, but I’m far more familiar with the other three. Outlaw and Wolf opened. The female commentator said Wolf hasn’t been in this building in seven years! Luke (think a 6’1″ version of Donovan Dijak) tagged in to face the short powerhouse Camaro at 2:00. Jackson knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then a powerslam for a nearfall. All four fought in the ring. Outlaw hit a clothesline in the corner on Luke, and Camaro hit a uranage for a nearfall.

Wolf hit a dropkick on Camaro; Camaro hit a Pounce on Wolf, and they were both down at 5:30. Outlaw entered and hit some clotheslines on each opponent, then an enzuigiri on Luke. Outlaw hit a release suplex on Wolf, then he traded punches with Luke. Camaro caught Wolf and hit a DVD. He hit a second one. Outlaw hit a DDT on Luke for a nearfall at 7:30. Luke hit a dropkick in the corner on Outlaw, then a Saito Suplex on Mike. Wolf hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. The ref had lost complete control as all four continued to brawl. Camaro nailed a decapitating clothesline to pin Wolf. That was a fun match with non-stop action.

Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson defeated Stephen Wolf and Mike Outlaw at 9:34.

TWE “Sink or Swim” in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena on April 11, 2026 (IWTV)

This is the dark room that looks like an underground military bunker. The ring is pushed up against one wall. The ring is well-lit, though. The building is packed, and the commentators immediately noted it’s full.

Darian Bengston vs. Erron Wade for the Action World Title. This was the show-opener. Bengston is routinely defending this belt from Georgia here. Standing switches to open. Darian twisted the left wrist, and he tied up karate fighter Wade on the mat. Erron trapped Bengston in the ring curtain and stomped on him. In the ring, Bengston applied an STF on the mat at 3:30. Wade hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall.

Wade’s henchman choked Darian in the ropes, and Erron kept Bengston grounded. Darian nailed a swinging Flatliner off the ropes at 8:00, and they were both down. Bengston hit a swinging neckbreaker, and he went for the Cattle Mutilation, but Wade got to the ropes. Bengston switched to a submission hold around the neck, and Wade tapped out. Good action. Bengston has been on a good run.

Darian Bengston defeated Erron Wade to retain the Action World Title at 9:46.

Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein. This is the third time I’ve seen these two fight. Again, Corinne is a teen who is a cross between Willow Nightingale and former WWE diva Layla El. She’s a heel here, and she came out first, and she has a title belt. Ravenna is a vampire; the lights went out for her spooky entrance. A commentator said this is their sixth or seventh match against each other. (They both were trained by AR Fox, so they probably have battled even more than that!) Joy shouted at the crowd before they locked up. I’ll estimate Vein at 5’4″ and Joy at 5’2″. Vein hit an STO uranage, but she crashed face-first into the corner.

Joy hit a basement dropkick and got a nearfall at 1:30; she mounted Vein and repeatedly punched her. Ravenna hit a Buzzsaw Kick to the face. She hit a bulldog and a Flatliner for a nearfall at 4:00. Vein bit Joy’s neck, and Corinne screamed! The crowd loved that. Vein hit a twisting neckbreaker. Joy hit a kick and a clothesline into the corner, then a suplex at 5:30. They traded punches on the ring apron, and Vein hit a spear, and they both fell to the floor. They got up and brawled… and ignored the ref count! Vein pushed Joy head-first into a post as the bell sounded! The crowd booed this outcome. Good action.

Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein went to a double count-out at 7:28.

New South “Southern Hosstility” in Arab, Alabama, at Arab Recreation Center on March 7, 2026 (IWTV)

This appears to be an elementary school-type gym. The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150. Arab is located north of Birmingham. I opted to watch the last two matches.

Kenzie Paige vs. Sofia Sivan. Sofia was recently seen taking a picture with Andrade El Idolo at ringside, and she’s been competing across Georgia and Florida with a handful of shows in the Midwest, too. Kenzie is a babyface here, and she hugged several fans as she looped the ring and sang along to her intro music. The commentators said this is a first-time-ever match, and they traded standing switches early on. Sivan has apparently also been wrestling in NOAH. They had a standoff and shook hands at 2:00 before resuming.

Sivan hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. She hit a bodyslam and a sideslam for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Kenzie hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. They traded more LOUD chops. They hit the double hair-mare faceplant and were both down. Sofia hit some clotheslines and a stiff kick to the ear, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Kenzi hit a huracanrana. Sofia hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Kenzie hit a flying stunner out of nowhere for the pin. Good action.

Kenzie Paige defeated Sofia Sivan at 8:14.

Jameson Shook vs. Krule vs. Shean Christopher vs. Tyler Franks in a HOSS tournament qualifying match. Shook’s TWE Title is not on the line. Franks also has a title belt. Krule came out last. Three guys conferred, and it appears they want to form an alliance against Krule. Krule grabbed Shook and chokeslammed him. Krule hit a double clothesline on Shean and Tyler at 2:00. Jameson hit a rolling cannonball from the apron onto Krule on the floor. In the ring, Jameson and Franks traded quick reversals while Krule was down on the floor.

Tyler hit a dropkick on Jameson at 4:00. Krule got back in, and he battled Franks. Tyler hit a basement dropkick on Krule. Krule chased Shook onto the floor, and they brawled along the wall, far from the ring. In the ring, Sheann and Tyler were fighting, but the cameras followed Krule stalking and attacking Shook. Shean hit a superkick on Franks at 6:00. Meanwhile, Shook pushed Krule out an exterior door and slammed it shut! Krule cannot get back into the building!

Shean and Franks continued to fight in the ring. Franks hit a suplex, but Jameson made the save. Shook hit a suplex on Franks for a nearfall at 8:30. Shean kicked Jameson on the side of the head. Krule re-entered the building through a different door! Krule chokeslammed Shean onto the ring apron. Jameson speared Franks. Krule hit a second-rope fallaway slam, tossing Shawn onto the other two, and everyone was down at 10:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

They did a double chokeslam spot that defies logic and gravity, and everyone was down again. Shook rolled to ringside, and he grabbed a New South tag title belt. Franks slammed Krule. Shook hit a DVD on Franks. Shean hit a pumphandle powerbomb on Jameson. Krule hit his faceplant move on Shean. However, Jameson shoved Krule to the floor and stole the pin on Shean. Really good action.

Jameson Shook defeated Krule, Shean Christopher, and Tyler Franks at 12:28 to qualify for the HOSS tournament.

* Shook got on the mic. He gets to pick his first-round opponent in the HOSS tournament… and he wants Nick Gage!

Apple City Championship Wrestling “Darron Aitken Memorial” in Hickory, North Carolina, at Brookford Town Hall on March 14, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a large room. The lighting was merely okay. The hard camera was set up on a stage, and fans sat on the other three sides of the ring. Sound quality was really good. Google Maps shows Hickory is a 70-minute drive north of Charlotte.

BK Westbrook vs. Tristan Moody. I’ve compared BK to a heel Adam Cole, and he’s really oiled up tonight. I don’t think I’ve seen Tristan before; he’s white with short, wavy hair and looks like he could be a model. (I see he’s new enough he doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet.) They locked up at the bell, and Moody is shorter than I realized, at maybe 5’5″. Right on cue, BK held a hand up high for a knuckle lock to stress how short Tristan is. They got in the knuckle lock and had a test of strength. Tristan hit a headscissors takedown and a dropkick, then a hard chop that had BK rolling on the mat in pain.

BK hit a dropkick in the corner at 4:30, sending Tristan to the floor. In the ring, BK hit a senton for a nearfall, and he was in charge. BK hit a big back-body drop at 7:30, and he jawed at the crowd. BK hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a flapjack and applied a Camel Clutch, but Tristan reached the ropes at 9:30. Moody fired up and hit some punches, then a basement dropkick and a double stomp on the back, then a tornado DDT at 11:00.

Moody hit an enzuigiri and a 619 kick, then a springboard flying forearm, and they were both down. They fought to the floor, and BK nailed a superkick, then tossed him back into the ring. BK got a backslide for a nearfall. Tristan hit a Lethal Injection and a running kick in the corner, then a TKO stunner for a nearfall at 14:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Moody hit a running Shooting Star Press. BK put Moody on his back and slammed him to the mat for a nearfall. BK hit a Nigel-style Tower of London stunner, then a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. The commentators raved about the match.

BK Westbrook defeated Tristan Moody at 16:20.

“Damn Extreme” Buggy Wright and Thomas Extreme vs. “BoDash” Bojack and Morgan Dash for the ACCW Tag Team Titles. BoDash had a nice run in the final few months of Deadlock Pro. Dash is really short — maybe 5’2″ — while Bojack is the 350-pound beast. My first time seeing the tag champs — they are white guys of average size. Dash opened against the clean-shaven Buggy, and they traded armdrags. Buggy’s hair is light orange (he’s a 19-year-old Heath Slater!) Dash hit a spin kick to the head. Bojack entered at 2:00 and he leveled Buggy with a hard chop.

Scruffy-faced Thomas entered and tried a test of strength against the big Bojack. Bojack hit a suplex, and Dash hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall on Thomas at 6:30. The champs went to the floor to regroup. Thomas got back into the ring and was unsuccessful in an attempt to lift Bojack, so Bojack slammed him. The heels began working over Dash and kept him in their corner. Buggy hit a series of Yes Kicks to the chest at 10:30, then a suplex for a nearfall. Dash hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down.

Bojack got the hot tag, and he hit some shoulder blocks. He nailed a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 12:00. Buggy hit a Lethal Injection on Bojack. Buggy hit a Canadian Destroyer on Dash. The champs hit stereo superkicks on Bojack but it only staggered him. Buggy hit a Swanton Bomb on Bojack for a nearfall at 14:00, and he was stunned that he didn’t win there. Dash hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri. In one of those insane spots, Dash hit a moonsault off of Bojack’s shoulders to the floor. In the ring, Bojack hit a piledriver on Extreme. Bojack hit a powerbomb on Buggy for the pin! New champions!

Bojack and Morgan Dash defeated Thomas Extreme and Buggy Wright to win the ACCW Tag Team Titles at 16:22.

Alexander Moss vs. Landon Hale for the Catawba Valley Championship. This was the main event. I’ve loosely compared real-life chiropractor Hale to a young Matt Taven; he relocated from New England to the Carolinas last year. I’ve only seen Moss a few times and he’s a good heel; several fans in the front row turned around and ignored him as he walked to the ring. An intense lockup to open, and Hale hit an armdrag and a headscissors takedown, then a crossbody block. He clotheslined Moss to the floor at 1:00, then hit a plancha onto him.

In the ring, Moss hit a back suplex, and he took control. He hit a knee drop to the chest for a nearfall. Landon hit a Lungblower to the back at 4:30 and they were both down. “I don’t think that is approved by chiropractors,” a commentator said. Hale hit a German Suplex and a stunner, then a modified Blue Thunder Bomb and a moonsault for a nearfall. Landon set up for a Styles Clash, but he instead hit a sit-out powerbomb move for a nearfall at 6:30. Moss countered with a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down.

Moss got up and hit some chops. They traded blows, but Moss rolled to the floor at 8:30 to regroup and he was booed. Rob Killjoy, wearing a big boot and on a medical scooter, appeared and ordered Moss to get back in. Landon dove through the ropes onto Moss. Back in the ring, Moss hit the top rope to crotch Hale in the corner. Moss hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall. Hale went for a springboard move, but Moss caught him with a kick, and Moss hit another back suplex. Landon hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly at 10:30, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

They had a double-rollup and a near double-pin. Hale got Moss on his shoulders, but Moss’s feet struck the ref! Hale slammed Moss to the mat for a visual pin at 12:00, but we had no ref! Killjoy tried to wake the ref. Hale went for another moonsault, but Moss got his feet up to block it. Moss hit a suplex, and he rolled to the floor and grabbed his title belt. He shoved the injured Killjoy to the ground! Rob still confiscated the belt. Hale hit a top-rope flying stunner! He nailed a top-rope corkscrew moonsault for the pin! New champion! That was really good. “The unthinkable has been done tonight!” a commentator said.

Landon Hale defeated Alexander Moss to win the Catawba Valley Championship at 15:28.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action here, and the best match was the last. Hale has quietly been under the radar, but he’s been one of my favorites to watch for the past couple of years.

I really like popping into multiple indy shows and seeing wrestlers who have caught my attention in the past. Yes, I’m seeing the same faces over and over (Bengston, Shook, Johnnie Robbie), but I’m still getting to see some new talent that is impressing me. Tristan Moody had a really good showing here in my first time seeing him.

St. Louis Anarchy shows are fine action, but they really need to improve their production quality. The sound is tinny and muffled. It’s a turnoff to watch a show that doesn’t ‘sound’ as good as the action is.