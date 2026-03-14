Alpha-1 Wrestling “Buck Wild” results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Channing Thomas for the Alpha Male Title, Moose vs. Brian Myers in a street fight

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Alpha-1 Wrestling “Buck Wild”

March 1, 2026, in Hamilton, Ontario, at the KOC Hall

Available via YouTube.com

This is their regular venue; it’s an attractive ballroom with a fairly low ceiling that will prevent some high-flying. The chandeliers appear to be over the ring, but it’s just a mirage. This room is packed with 250 fans; I wouldn’t be surprised if they consider this a sellout.

1. Sam Holloway vs. Ryan Matthias vs. Juni Underwood vs. Troy Locke vs. Bryce Hansen vs. Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer vs. Xavier Walker vs. Tyler Thomas vs. Shimbashi vs. Luke Kaiden vs. Ethan Price vs. Shelby Wylder for the Outer Limits Title. Again, this is an elimination match via pinfall, submission, and being thrown over the top rope to the floor. Matthias was trained by the Rascalz and he’s been a regular in Pro Wrestling Revolver. I don’t think I’ve seen Tyler Thomas; he has short, dark hair and appears to be a bit taller than average. Shelby is a cowboy … with a horsey broomstick. What a dumb gimmick. The champ, Holloway, came out last.

Nearly everyone brawled to the floor at the bell. (Makes sense to me! You can’t be thrown out that way!) Luke Kaiden was tossed at 1:15! That was quick! The tallest guys, Holloway and Walker, traded blows in the ring with no one else in. Moose tossed Wylder at 2:23, and Locke at 2:29, and Juni at 2:39, and Matthias at 2:45. Quite a moment for Moose to toss four guys back-to-back! Holloway tossed Walker at 3:25. Just Moose and Holloway were in the ring. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down.

A masked man got in the ring and attacked Moose. It’s Brian Myers! Holloway tossed Moose at 4:25! The diminutive Ethan Price hopped in the ring and attacked Holloway. Bryce also got back in and attacked Sam. Bryce hit a top-rope diving headbutt and pinned the champ (Holloway) at 6:11. We are guaranteed to have a new champ! Shimbashi and Tyler Thomas got back in. Tyler pinned Shimbashi at 7:07. We have four left, and they did a four-way sleeper spot.

Ethan hit a German Suplex on Bryce, then a bulldog. Dreamer hit a DDT on Price and pinned him at 8:27. Tyler Thomas hit a Helluva Kick on Bryce. Bryce hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam and pinned Tyler at 9:12, and we’re down to Bryce vs. Dreamer. Bryce missed a top-rope dive. Dreamer hit a stunner for a nearfall, then a second-rope superplex, and they were both down at 11:00. Bryce hit a big bodyslam and a top-rope diving headbutt for the pin. A fun match. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Hansen in the past, and he deserves this.

Bryce Hansen won a 13-man match to win the Outer Limits Title at 11:46.

* Australian Jimmy Townsend talked backstage about making his singles match debut today.

2. Jimmy Townsend vs. Brandon Cutler. Townsend is a scrawny dork. Cutler wore his full dragon mask for the intros. Standing switches and Townsend grabbed Cutler’s bushy beard to drag him to the mat. Brandon hit a series of punches in the corner and a hip-toss at 2:00. Jimmy hit a basement dropkick, and he applied a headlock and cranked back on Brandon’s head. They twisted each other’s nipples, and Brandon threw him by his nipples. He crotched Townsend on the top rope and hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00.

Townsend hit a top-rope crossbody block. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Townsend hit a DDT for a nearfall. Brandon hit a Bulldog Powerslam and a release powerbomb, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 7:00, but Jimmy got a foot on the ropes. Townsend pushed Cutler towards the ref in the corner, then he got a rollup for the pin. Okay match.

Jimmy Townsend defeated Brandon Cutler at 7:42.

* The Butcher spoke backstage about his match tonight.

3. Shane Sabre and Mike Forte vs. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia vs. “KPK” Abu and Ahmed vs. “The Short Kings” Reid Matthews and Marz the Specialist in an elimination match for the A-1 Tag Team Titles. Sabre and Abu opened, but Abu tagged out before locking up. So, Shane traded fast reversals with Tenaglia. Marz, who is shorter-than-average, entered to face Forte at 2:00, and they traded rollups. Everyone jumped in the ring and brawled. Reed Matthews hit a senton. The Short Kings hit stereo dropkicks.

Marz hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor at 4:00, and that popped the commentators. In the ring, Marz missed a moonsault. Marz hit an enzuigiri. KPK hit stereo superkicks and pinned Marz at 5:17. Marino hit a swinging neckbreaker on Forte for a nearfall. PME worked over Forte in their corner. Shane got a hot tag and hit several clotheslines and a back suplex on Tenaglia. Collins hit a piledriver, and Tenaglia hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Sabre and Forte hit a team DDT move to pin Collins at 8:28.

Forte dove through the ropes onto Ahmed and Abu. In the ring, Shane hit an Air Raid Crash. Abu hit running knees on Shane. They hit a team neckbreaker on Shane for a nearfall at 10:00. Shane hit an enzuigiri. Ahmed hit a headbutt on Forte. Abu accidentally kicked Ahmed! Forte got a flash rollup for the pin. Okay action.

Shane Sabre and Mike Forte defeated “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia, “KPK” Abu and Ahmed, and “The Short Kings” Reid Matthews and Marz the Specialist in an elimination match to retain the A-1 Tag Team Titles at 11:39.

* Backstage, Laynie Luck boasted about her title reign, and she said she is now making history by taking her WWE ID title internationally.

* In the ring, Moose was livid about losing earlier due to Brian Myers’ interference. He called Myers to the ring because he wanted an impromptu street fight! Myers came out… it looks like this is happening!

4. Moose vs. Brian Myers in a street fight. They immediately traded punches, and Moose clotheslined him to the floor. They brawled through the crowd, and Moose pushed Myers into rows of chairs. Myers hit him across the back with a stop sign at 3:00. They got back into the ring, and Myers stomped on him. Moose hit a senton. He went to the floor and looked for a weapon. He slid a door into the ring at 6:30 and set it in the corner.

Myers hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Moose hit a hard kick, and they teased pushing each other through the door. Myers hit a spear for a nearfall. Moose hit a release powerbomb, tossing Myers onto the door; it bounced but didn’t break! The crowd, of course, demanded one more. Moose speared him onto the door (which still didn’t break!) for the pin. Decent. Moose autographed the unbreakable door and spoke briefly to the crowd.

Moose defeated Brian Myers in a street fight at 9:09.

* Zoe Sager spoke backstage about her match with Laynie Luck.

5. Jessie V vs. Mark Wheeler vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJ Crawford in a four-way for the vacant Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title. Jessie V and Wheeler are usually teammates. This title belonged to Alec Price, who was stripped because he simply wasn’t going to make it to their shows with his busier schedule. All four brawled at the bell. Jessie V hit a forward Finlay Roll on Trey, then slammed him face-first to the mat. Jessie set up for a dive, but Wheeler struck him with a chair. Trey hit a corner moonsault to the floor onto both guys. Trey brought a ladder into the ring, but Jessie grabbed him and slammed him to the mat again.

Crawford tried to climb the ladder at 3:30 but was yanked down. Several doors were slid into the ring. In an incredible spot, Jessie V got all three guys on his back and hit a TRIPLE Samoan Drop at 6:00. Wheeler got his fingers on the belt, but Jessie pulled him down and hit a fallaway slam. TJ climbed the ladder, but he was pushed off and crashed through a table in the ring. A masked man in a hoodie jumped in the ring and hit Jessie in the back with a chair! Wheeler climbed the ladder and pulled down the belt to win!

Mark Wheeler defeated Jessie V, Trey Miguel, and TJ Crawford in a ladder match to win the vacant Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title at 9:16.

* The masked man took the mask off. It was Alessandro Del Bruno. The commentators screamed the name so loudly into the mic that it was actually unable to be understood. They called him the “Godfather of A-1.”

* The 15-minute intermission countdown clock expired… we went well past 15 minutes.

6. Brett Michael David vs. The Butcher. An intense lockup to open. They are roughly the same size. The Butcher is certainly in really good shape. He dropped BMD with a shoulder tackle. They fought to the floor at 2:00 and looped the ring. Somewhere in there, BMD hurt his ankle and was suddenly limping. In the ring, Butcher hit a hard back elbow at 5:30. Butcher was in charge and kept Brett on the mat. I think Brett was legit injured. Yes, the ref threw up the ‘X sign.’ Butcher stormed to the back. (This was really bad. I am thinking BMD might have gotten injured early on and tried to ‘tough it out’ but couldn’t.) Butcher returned with a rope, put it around BMD’s neck, and choked him. The ref quickly counted to five and disqualified Butcher. Well, that’s a unique way to end a match where someone had clearly been injured.

Brett Michael David defeated The Butcher via DQ at about 10:00.

7. Laynie Luck vs. Zoe Sager for the WWE ID Women’s Title. Zoe, a short blonde, is also a WWE ID prospect, but I don’t think she’s ever wrestled a match in the United States. A basic lockup to open; Laynie is maybe 5’8″, and she might be five inches taller than Zoe. Luck hit a dropkick. They fought to the floor at 2:30 but quickly got back into the ring, with Zoe in charge, and she kept Laynie grounded. Laynie hit a suplex at 6:00. Zoe hit a tornado DDT. Laynie hit a German Suplex and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. She hit a Torture Rack drop. They again brawled to the floor. In the ring, Zoe got a rollup for a nearfall. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good action.

Laynie Luck defeated Zoe Sager to retain the WWE ID Women’s Title at 9:57.

8. Kody Lane vs. Channing Thomas for the Alpha Male Title. An intense lockup to open, and they traded punches, and Kody hit a senton at 1:30. He hit another leaping senton for a nearfall. Lane hit a huracanrana that sent Channing to the floor. They fought at ringside. In the ring, Channing hit a series of elbow drops and took control. He whipped Kody into a corner and got a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Channing put Kody in a Camel Clutch at 6:30. He hit a backbreaker over his knee.

Kody hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 9:00. Kody hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, then a shotgun dropkick. Channing hit a suplex for a nearfall at 11:00, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Lane hit a second-rope fallaway slam. He dove through the ropes onto Channing on the floor at 13:00. In the ring, Kody got a bit of a one-footed Lionsault. Channing put him in a Boston Crab. Kody accidentally bumped the ref! Kody hit a Jay Driller-style piledriver for a visual pin.

Sam Holloway jumped in the ring and hit a shotgun dropkick on Kody! Xavier Walker jumped in the ring and brawled with Holloway, and those two fought to the back. Meanwhile, Kody hit a senton on Channing in the ring. TJ Crawford now jumped into the ring and struck Kody with a belt! Channing collapsed onto Kody. The ref, who had been escorting Xavier and Holloway to the back, got in the ring and made the three-count. New champ!

Channing Thomas defeated Kody Lane to win the Alpha Male Title at 15:54.

Final Thoughts: A solid show with a decent main event that was the best of the show. The opening 13-man match was chaotic but was a decent spectacle. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Bryce Hansen in the past, and I’d like to see him get a decent singles run here. The women’s match takes third. Again, nothing here was ‘must-see,’ but it was a solid event overall.

One drawback of this show — the YouTube commercial breaks come every THREE MINUTES, like clockwork. You can often skip them after five to 10 seconds, but it is frustrating if you are timing a match!