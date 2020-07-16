Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup: New match announced, five title matches and a gauntlet match set for Saturday’s pay-per-view, English and Spanish broadcast teams

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. a mystery person for the vacant Impact World Championship.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

-“The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Championship.

-Rosemary vs. Nevaeh vs. Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Havok vs. Madison Rayne in a gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship.

-Dez and Wentz hold an open challenge for a tag match.

-Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match for the TNA Championship.

Powell’s POV: Impact announced the open challenge match since our last update. Impact continues to tease wrestlers appearing who were cut by WWE back in March and at least one former world champion. The English commentary team will be Josh Mathews and Don Callis, while the Spanish feed will feature Jorge Milhe and Javier Sahagun. Join John Moore for live coverage of Slammiversary on Saturday night at 7CT/8ET as the show airs on FITE TV for $39.99 or on regular pay-per-view (DirecTV’s listed price is $49.95). Dot Net Members will hear my audio review on Saturday night, and my Slammiversary Hit List will be available on Sunday morning.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

