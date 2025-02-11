NXT TV results (2/11): Moore’s review of Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland in a cage match for the NXT North American Title, Lexis King vs. JDC for the NXT Heritage Cup, Bayley vs. Cora Jade

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live February 11, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] Separate shots of The Tony D’Angelo Family and Ridge Holland were shown as they were arriving to the WWE Performance Center. Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Bayley made her entrance first, followed by Cora Jade…

1. Bayley vs. Cora Jade. Bayley quickly started the match with a double leg takedown and ground and pound. Cora rolled to ringside to gloat and stall. Bayley chased Cora to ringside and beat her up a little. Cora rolled to the opposite side of the ring to stall more. Bayley caught Cora with a baseball slide roundhouse. Bayley dragged Cora back in the ring and got a two count. NXT Women’s Champion Giulia was shown picture-in-picture, watching the match on a monitor in the women’s locker room.

Cora ended up tripping up Bayley to take control of the match. Cora worked on Bayley with forearms. Bayley dodged a basement elbow and came back with her own basement elbows for a nearfall on Cora. An “NBA All Star” chant ensued for Bayley. Cora reversed a Rose Plant into a rollup for a two count. Bayley dumped Cora to ringside, did a basketball shot motion, and hit Cora with a Suicide Dive.

Cora recovered and slammed Bayley several times into the ring apron. Cora reversed a draping cutter and hit Bayley with draping knees. Cora hit Bayley with a high knee in the corner heading into break.[c]

During the break, Cora was working on Bayley with methodical offense. Bayley caught Cora with Snake Eyes and a draping cutter. Bayley rallied with right forearms and a Belly to Bayley Suplex for a two count. Bayley hit Cora with a draping meteora to the gut and Saito Suplex for a nearfall. Cora reversed a Sunset Flip into a sitdown two count. Cora hit Bayley with a double stomp and Gutwrench Suplex for a nearfall.

Bayley reversed a corner high knee into a Fireman Carry Side Slam for a nearfall. Bayley’s old entrance theme started playing and Roxanne Perez ran out cosplaying as the old Hugger Bayley. Bayley hit Cora with a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Bayley went to go chase after Perez. Cora turned around a distracted Bayley and hit her with a Dirty Deeds DDT. Cora dragged Bayley back in the ring and hit her with another Dirty Deeds DDT for the win.

Cora Jade defeated Bayley via pinfall in 10:40.

A picture-in-picture showed NXT GM Ava chatting with Giulia. Roxanne Perez didn’t look too happy at Cora Jade winning the match. Ava made her entrance and said that she was inserting Cora Jade into the Women’s Championship triple threat to turn it into a four way. Perez tried to tell Cora to be on her side, but Bayley shoved Perez into Cora and gave Perez a Belly to Bayley to end the segment…

Sol Ruca was chatting with Zaria backstage and said that they should do training at the beach. Zaria agreed as they do things her way. Nikkita Lyons was also in the locker room, talkin’ trash. This led to Lyons challenging Zaria to a match…

NXT Champion Oba Femi was shown walking through the hallways…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A dirty, but big win for Cora Jade, and definitely her most high profile win in her career, defeating the former WWE Women’s Champion. They have Cora busy these days, all over both NXT and TNA television in active feuds for the main women’s title in both promotions. Shows they have a lot of confidence in her.