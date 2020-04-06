WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the WrestleMania 36 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.398 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous episode’s 2.367 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished tied for second in the adults 18-34 demographic, and tied for second in the male 18-49 demographic. CBS’s Hawaii Five-O, which has been strong competition for Smackdown, had its series finale on Friday night and won the majority of the demographics.



