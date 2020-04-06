04/06 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and Will Pruett take calls coming out of WrestleMania 36

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime), Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and Will Pruett taking listener calls coming out of the WWE WrestleMania 36 two-night event. ProWrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The next live show will be Monday, May 11, the day after WWE Money in the Bank…

Click here for the April 6 ProWrestling.net Live.

