AEW Dynamite Poll: Grade the November 18 edition A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...