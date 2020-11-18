11/18 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in a non-title match, Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega contract signing

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in a non-title match, Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega contract signing, and more (35:12)…

Click here for the November 18 AEW Dynamite audio review.

