WrestleMania 31 and WWE Backstage on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles, Lex Luger, Velvet Sky, Grado, Junkyard Dog, Fred Blassie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air a four-hour version of WrestleMania 31 tonight at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Heavyweight Championship, Sting vs. Triple H, and a ladder match for the Intercontinental Title.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 11CT/12ET on FS1.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes the finals of the No. 1 contender tournament. John Moore’s review will be available immediately following the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show premieres tonight on AXS at 9CT/10ET.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Four matches will air, including Billy Gunn vs. John Skyler. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-The NXT on USA Network show scored a A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lex Luger (Lawrence Pfohl) is 62.

-AJ Styles (Allen Jones) is 43.

-Velvet Sky (Jamie Lynn Szantyr) is 39.

-Grado (Graeme Stevely) is 33.

-Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) died on June 2, 1998 at age 48 in a single car crash.

-Fred Blassie died on June 2, 2003 at age 85 due to heart and liver failure.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

