NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, Miss Elizabeth, Dara Singh

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and giving our predictions for the WWE Survivor Series event. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Total Bellas is on E! tonight at 8CT/9ET. The show is labeled “Bellas Break Free” and includes Brie pushing Nikki to resolve lingering tensions with the rest of her family, and Nikki grows uncomfortable as Artem spends too much time with her mother.

-The Miz & Mrs. show (starring Marjo) is on USA Network tonight at 9:30CT/10:30ET. Tonight’s show is called “The IT Family of Four” and is described as Mike casting daughter Monroe in the role of her life, and Maryse prepping for the next addition to the family.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote from 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade thanks in large part to the WWE Championship match, but also because the company filled the three hours better than usual.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) was born on November 19, 1928. He died of a heart attack on July 12, 2012 at age 83.

-The late Elizabeth Hulette was born on November 19, 1960. She died of an overdose on May 1, 2003 at age 42.



