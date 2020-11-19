AEW Dynamite preview: The card for next week’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

-Pac and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Will Hobbs in action

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship will take place on the December 2 edition of Dynamite. Next week's AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.



