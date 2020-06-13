WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership heading into Backlash

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.016 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.984 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.935 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.036 million viewers, while the second hour produced 1.996 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the male adults 18-49 demographic and in the men 18-49 demographic, and tied for first in the adults 25-54 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



