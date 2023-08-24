Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw grade and poll results, Smackdown grade, Vince McMahon, Sho Funaki, Tino Sabbatelli, Rocky Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Alex Shelley vs. Brian Myers for the Impact World Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Metalik for the NJPW TV Title. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The poll service we use was down on Friday, so we did not run a poll for WWE Friday Night Smackdown. I gave the show a B+ grade thanks mostly to Edge’s 25-year celebration and his match with Edge.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vince McMahon is 77.

-Sho Funaki is 54.

-Tino Sabbatelli (Sabby Piscitelli) is 39.

-The late Rocky Johnson was born on August 24, 1944. He died at age 75 on January 15, 2020. His death was attributed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot.