WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match and a second match set for Friday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-King Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.
-Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio reviews.
