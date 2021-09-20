AEW Rampage lineup: Three matches set for Friday’s two-hour special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus in a six-man tag match.

-CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

Powell's POV: Rampage will be a two-hour special and will start at the usual time. The show will be taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium.