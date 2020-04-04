Vince McMahon among sports officials speaking with the U.S. President today

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon will be among the participants in a phone call involving U.S. President Donald Trump and officials from major sports organizations. NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported via social media that McMahon will be on the call and included the full list of participants (see below).

Powell’s POV: I’d love to pull a Paul Heyman and somehow listen in on that call. I just wouldn’t fall asleep as Heyman famously did during a Raw creative conference call.

Scheduled participants on call with Trump: NBA – Adam Silver

WNBA – Cathy Engelbert

MLB – Rob Manfred

NFL – Roger Goodell

NHL – Gary Bettman

PGA Tour – Jay Monahan

UFC – Dana White

WWE – Vince McMahon

NASCAR – John Middlebrook or Jim France.

MLS – Don Garber. Notice: No NCAA. https://t.co/ZqKhN6sdGO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020



