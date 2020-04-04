What's happening...

Vince McMahon among sports officials speaking with the U.S. President today

April 4, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon will be among the participants in a phone call involving U.S. President Donald Trump and officials from major sports organizations. NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported via social media that McMahon will be on the call and included the full list of participants (see below).

Powell’s POV: I’d love to pull a Paul Heyman and somehow listen in on that call. I just wouldn’t fall asleep as Heyman famously did during a Raw creative conference call.


