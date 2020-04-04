WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the WrestleMania 36 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.375 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.367 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.374 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.407 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.342 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a third place finish in the 18-34 and 18-49 adult demographics compared to other network programming. Smackdown finished tied for second in the male 18-49 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



