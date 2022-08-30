What's happening...

Former NXT star Patrick Clark (f/k/a Velveteen Dream) arrested twice this month

August 30, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Patrick Clark, who wrestled in NXT as Velveteen Dream, was arrested on August 26 in Orlando, Florida for an out-of-county warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Clark was also arrested on August 20 for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning.

Powell’s POV: Clark’s last NXT match was in December 2020. He was released from his contract by WWE in April 2021 and has not wrestled anywhere since then.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.