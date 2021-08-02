WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership opposite the Tokyo Olympics

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.043 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number is down from the previous episode’s 2.137 million final viewership count (but up from the 1.999 million overnight number that was released on Saturday).

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.57 rating and finished second in the 18-49 demographic in the broadcast ratings, up from last week’s 0.55 rating in the same demo. Smackdown continues to hold up well against the Tokyo Olympics, which delivered 10.5 million linear viewers for NBC on Friday night. However, Deadline.com reports that NBC is claiming 15.2 million viewers for Friday during primetime with their streaming numbers included. The July 23 edition of Smackdown was the last show before the Tokyo Olympics and delivered 2.310 million viewers and a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demo.