NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and MLW Fusion coverage, Jimmy Jacobs, Ricardo Rodriguez, WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features the fallout from NXT Takeover Vengeance Day, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Santana and Ortiz for the AEW Tag Titles. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and features the Filthy Island theme. Fusion streams at Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Impact Wrestling producer Jimmy Jacobs is 37.

-Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) is 35.

-The WWE Women’s Tag Titles were officially introduced when Sasha Banks and Bayley won an Elimination Chamber match on February 17, 2019.