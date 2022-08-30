WWE Clash at the Castle lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the Clash at the Castle event that will be held on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

-Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

-Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

-Rey Mysterio and Edge vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

Powell’s POV: WWE Clash at the Castle will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view beginning at Noon CT/1pm ET. Colin McGuire will be covering this event live and will host an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).