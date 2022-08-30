WWE Clash at the Castle lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches for the Clash at the Castle event that will be held on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium.
-Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
-Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship
-Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai
-Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
-Rey Mysterio and Edge vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest
Powell’s POV: WWE Clash at the Castle will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view beginning at Noon CT/1pm ET. Colin McGuire will be covering this event live and will host an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
