NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The February 10 NXT television show scored an A grade from 40 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 39 percent of the vote.

-The February 10 AEW Dynamite produced a B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 38 percent of the vote and fell just a single vote shy of those who voted for the B grade.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave a slight nod to NXT over AEW as the better of the two episodes during last week’s Dot Net Weekly audio show. I gave NXT a B+ and Dynamite a B grade. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.