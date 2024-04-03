Ronda Rousey accuses WWE wrestler Drew Gulak of inappropriate behavior, Gulak shares his side of the story

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ronda Rousey accused Drew Gulak of grabbing the string of her sweatpants while they were backstage at a WWE event. Rousey appeared on NewsNation’s “Banfield” (video below) and told guest host Brian Entin that she was “barely an acquaintance” of Gulak. Rousey said she confronted Gulak and said they would have a problem if he ever did something like that to her or any other woman.

Gulak took to social media to share his side of the story. “Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway,” Gulak wrote on Twitter. “I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap.”

Powell’s POV: Rousey also stated that people in WWE are not speaking out because there will be negative repercussions. “Everybody is being held hostage by their careers, but since I don’t plan on going back there unless they make some very major changes, I feel free to say whatever I want to say,” Rousey said. When it comes to the Gulak story, Rousey said Bruce Prichard was present, along with a member of the wring team whose name she could not recall. Rousey added at the end of the interview that while still not perfect, things in WWE have improved for women since Paul Levesque gained power.