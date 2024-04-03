WWE Speed series premiere – Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed premiered on Wednesday with the following match featuring Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee.

WWE SPEED IS HERE!@KingRicochet battles @dragonlee95 in an intense match in the series premiere of #WWESpeed! https://t.co/y9M9UIxrQv — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024

Powell’s POV: The three-minute match format isn’t for me, but I also get the idea of having brief, fast-paced matches on social media. WWE is holding an eight-man tournament on WWE Speed that will culminate with the winner earning a title belt. They have not released the full brackets, but they did announce that next week’s show will feature JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. It was not made clear whether the winner of that match will face Ricochet, who was victorious in the first match, in the second round of the tournament. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on Twitter.