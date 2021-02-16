WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Smackdown qualifiers and the return of Seth Rollins

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.990 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.884 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.257 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .57 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was third in the demo compared to other network shows and down from last week’s .65. Friday’s Smackdown finished first in the men 18-49 demo. The Raw ratings are delayed due to Monday’s President’s Day holiday.