Impact Wrestling TV viewership bounces back

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 126,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 98,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was equal to last week. The show finished 129th in Thursdays cable ratings in that demo. There were no NFL preseason games this week, which surely helped Impact bounce back after last week’s lousy number. That said, the NFL regular season starts next Thursday night, meaning the competition for Impact is about to get tougher.