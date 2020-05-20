AEW Dynamite preview: Five matches set for tonight’s Double Or Nothing go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Marko Stunt.

-Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson meet in a face to face interview.

-Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. 10 in a non-title match.

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara.

-Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced the women’s tag team match since our previous update. This will be the go-home show for Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Both events will air live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with no fans present. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week. Join me for live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing on Saturday night.



