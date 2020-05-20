Shad Gaspard’s body discovered, dead at age 39

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The body of former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard washed ashore in Venice, California on Wednesday. The LA County Coroner identified Gaspard, confirming his death at age 39, according to TMZ.com. Gaspard has been missing since Sunday when he and his 10 year-old son were among a group of swimmers who were caught in a rip current. Gaspard, who encouraged rescuers to save his son first, was then struck by big wave and the rescuers were unable to locate him.

Powell’s POV: As much as we were all hoping for a miracle, the story concludes with a tragic ending. A person who lives on the beach told Jonny Fairplay that it was the first weekend this year that lifeguards were present, and added that the incident took place in front of one of the lifeguard stands, meaning the lifeguards were able to act quickly. Had this incident taken place prior to the weekend, the lifeguards would not have been working and there could have been additional fatalities. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of Gaspard.



