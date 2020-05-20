05/20 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on Undertaker’s “Last Ride” documentary, the AEW Double or Nothing line-up, Drew Gulak leaving WWE, potential NXT call-ups including Keith Lee and Damian Priest, Impact Wrestling’s TV show during the coronavirus area

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss the Undertaker’s “Last Ride” documentary, the AEW Double or Nothing line-up, Drew Gulak leaving WWE, potential NXT call-ups including Keith Lee and Damian Priest, how Impact is doing with its TV show during the coronavirus area, and more…

Click here for the May 20 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

