5/25 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, Franky Monet’s in-ring debut, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes face-off segment

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired May 25, 2021 on USA Network

A teaser aired for the Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor NXT Championship match…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary and checked in from ringside. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. All three commentators yelled in order to speak over the crowd and background music. Vic Joseph also made sure to drop his contractually obligated line of saying that NXT has the “best women’s division in the world”…

1. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. Shotzi went for an early sleeper, but she was quickly slammed by Raquel. Raquel shrugged off all of Shotzi’s offense, forcing a tag from Ember. Ember went for a crossbody but was caught out of the air. Shotzi reversed the move with a huracanrana. Moon got a few two counts off Gonzalez through rollups. Moon went for another crossbody, but was caught again.

Kai tagged in and hit Moon with a senton. Blackheart tagged in and rallied against Kai. Blackheart hit Kai with a reverse sling blade. Moon and Blackheart traded quick tags to dominate Kai and isolate her from Gonzalez. Shotzi locked Kai in a Texas Cloverleaf. Gonzalez dragged Kai to her corner and tagged herself in. Gonzalez hit Kai with a series of elbow drops heading into the regular commercial break.[c]