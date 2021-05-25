NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

-Franky Monet’s in-ring debut.

-Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes face-off segment.

Powell’s POV: MSK vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the NXT Tag Titles is set for next week’s show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.