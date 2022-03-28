AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler.
-Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo.
-Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster.
-Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico.
-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Hikaru Shida.
-JPH vs. Penta Oscuro.
-Danni Bee vs. Abadon.
-Rache Chanel vs. Jamie Hayter.
-Robyn Renegade vs. Charlette Renegade vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
