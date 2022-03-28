AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler.

-Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo.

-Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico.

-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Hikaru Shida.

-JPH vs. Penta Oscuro.

-Danni Bee vs. Abadon.

-Rache Chanel vs. Jamie Hayter.

-Robyn Renegade vs. Charlette Renegade vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.