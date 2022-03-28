WWE Raw preview: The updated card for tonight’s WrestleMania go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear.

-Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle in a non-title match.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis.

-Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, and Naomi vs. Queen Zelina, Carmella, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler.

-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz.

Powell’s POV: And, of course, Seth Rollins is trying to find his “path to WrestleMania.” The WrestleMania go-home edition of Raw will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.