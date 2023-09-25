WWE Raw in Ontario (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Jimmy Garvin, Stephanie McMahon, Shane Thorne, Sonya Deville, Matt Hardy, Kairi Sane, Romeo Roselli, Antonio Thomas, Bison Smith, Stanislaus Zbyszko,

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. The show includes Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Garvin (James Williams) is 71 today.

-Former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon-Levesque turned 47 on Sunday.

-Shane Thorne (Shane Veryze) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) turned 30 on Sunday.

-The late Mark “Bison” Smith was born on September 24, 1973. He died on November 22, 2011 at age 38 due to heart complications.

-Matt Hardy turned 49 on Saturday.

-Romeo Roselli (Johnny Roselli) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Antonio Thomas (Thomas Matera) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Kairi Sane (Kaori Housako) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) died on September 23, 1967 at age 88.