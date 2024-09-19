AEW Dynamite preview: The Grand Slam IV lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta hold an open challenge for the AEW Trios Titles

Powell’s POV: AEW continues to advertise that the Danielson vs. McGuinness match will only take place if Danielson is medically cleared. Hook vs. Roderick Strong for the FTW Title will apparently take place on Wednesday, but it was unclear whether the match will air on Dynamite or another show.

The Grand Slam edition of Dynamite will be live from on Wednesday from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW will also tape Rampage and Collision at the event, so we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

