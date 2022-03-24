AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the show headlined by Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.046 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 993,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.41 rating, up from last week’s 0.38 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.50 rating on USA Network. AEW delivered its best numbers since the February 9 edition. Last week’s Dynamite went against NCAA basketball tournament play-in games, so the competition was lighter this week. A pair of NBA games topped the cable ratings for ESPN, and Dynamite aired opposite one of those games.